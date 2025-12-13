China would destroy US military in fight over Taiwan, top secret document warns.



The top-secret “Overmatch Brief” warns that Beijing’s ability to mass-produce weapons systems and deploy hypersonic missiles could neutralize US aircraft carriers and regional airbases within minutes.

At the same time, America’s reliance on expensive, advanced technology may be its Achilles heel. Even Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth admitted that the Pentagon “loses every time” in Taiwan war simulations, with China possessing “redundancy after redundancy” for every US military advantage.





This assessment raises critical questions about deterrence, defense strategy, and the future of Indo-Pacific security.





 A classified Pentagon assessment has revealed a sobering conclusion: China would likely prevail in a military confrontation over Taiwan, potentially shifting Pacific power dynamics.



Source: The Telegraph