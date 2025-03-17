Chinamasa says Zanu-PF will push to extend Mnangagwa’s rule

Zanu-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs, Patrick Chinamasa, has reaffirmed the ruling party’s commitment to pursuing the controversial 2030 agenda aimed at extending President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rule beyond his constitutionally mandated second term, which ends in 2028. Chinamasa stated that the party leadership and structures would persist in their efforts to achieve this goal through the appropriate political and constitutional channels, while also working to persuade Mnangagwa to remain in power.

The continued push for Mnangagwa’s extended stay in office escalates tensions within Zanu-PF, further intensifying the succession battle between the President and his deputy, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga. The two factions have been engaged in a growing power struggle, and this latest development is expected to heighten internal divisions within the ruling party.

The 2030 agenda has been met with resistance from various quarters, including some senior Zanu-PF officials who view it as a direct violation of the constitutional two-term limit. However, Mnangagwa’s loyalists argue that his leadership remains crucial for the party’s continuity and stability, and they are determined to push through constitutional amendments or other legal maneuvers to extend his tenure.

Observers believe that this battle for power could destabilize the party, as Chiwenga, who played a key role in the 2017 coup that ousted Robert Mugabe and brought Mnangagwa to power, is expected to resist any move that undermines his presidential ambitions. The rift between the two leaders has widened in recent months, with both factions consolidating support within the party’s key structures.

The succession battle is likely to dominate Zimbabwe’s political landscape in the coming years, as both Mnangagwa and Chiwenga’s allies strategize and maneuver for control. Meanwhile, opposition parties and civil society groups continue to criticize Zanu-PF’s push for an unconstitutional extension of power, warning that it could lead to further political instability in the country.

With Zanu-PF pressing ahead with its 2030 agenda, all eyes are now on Mnangagwa and whether he will publicly endorse the plan or attempt to ease internal tensions within his party. Either way, Zimbabwe’s political future remains uncertain as the ruling party’s leadership battle reaches a new and potentially volatile phase.