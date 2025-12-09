CHINA’S BACHELOR CRISIS MEETS NEPAL’S POVERTY IN SHADY BRIDE TRADE





In Nepal, police just stopped an illegal wedding between an 18-year-old girl and a Chinese man nearly twice her age.





The ceremony was called off, but it revealed something much bigger: a growing network of marriage trafficking where poor Nepali families are promised a “better life” in China – if they hand over their daughters.





With China’s long-standing bachelor surplus and Nepal’s economic struggles, brokers are stepping in to match desperate grooms with vulnerable girls.



The line between arranged marriage and trafficking? Blurred beyond recognition.





Chinese social media is now flooded with matchmaking live streams featuring Nepali women.



In one clip, a man offers 200,000 yuan for “the one in red.”





Influencers promote “wife hunting” in Nepal as if it’s a shopping trip.



Officials have busted multiple rings, but many marriages fly under the radar.





Women are flown to China on tourist visas and vanish from official records.



China has publicly condemned the “buy-a-bride” trend, but the demand isn’t slowing down.





When likes and livestreams meet poverty and power imbalance, it’s not romance. It’s exploitation dressed up in filters and hashtags.



Source: SCMP