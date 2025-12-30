CHINA’S MESSAGE TO AMERICA: STOP ARMING TAIWAN OR ELSE



China launched its largest military exercises around Taiwan yesterday in response to Trump’s $11 billion arms sale to the island.





Beijing is making it clear they’re not thrilled about American weapons flowing to Taiwan.



The drills, called “Justice Mission 2025,” involve naval and air forces practicing how to blockade the island.





On day 2, China launched missiles and deployed fighter jets and warships in live-fire exercises targeting Taiwan’s key ports.





Chinese state media spelled out the goal: cut off Taiwan from outside help and make sure “external aid can’t get in.”



That’s aimed directly at the United States.





Trump approved the massive weapons package in mid-December.



Beijing retaliated by sanctioning 20 U.S. defense companies and 10 executives.





Now they’re flexing military muscles to drive the point home.



Asked about the exercises yesterday, Trump downplayed the threat of a potential invasion:





“I have a great relationship with President Xi, and he hasn’t told me anything about it.



I don’t believe he’s going to be doing it.”



Trump claims Xi promised not to invade Taiwan during his presidency.





That’s convenient, but it also means American credibility is now tied to that assurance holding up.



The US sells weapons to Taiwan but maintains “strategic ambiguity” about whether American forces would actually defend the island if China attacks.





China just reminded everyone what happens when Washington arms Taipei: they practice taking it by force.



Source: Wall Street Journal, AFP, NY Post