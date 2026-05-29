🇨🇳China’s New Humanoid Robot Factory Can Produce One Robot Every 15 Minutes



Chinese robotics company ENGINEAI has officially launched a large-scale smart manufacturing facility in Shenzhen dedicated to humanoid robot production.

According to reports, the company’s first batch of T800 humanoid robots has already rolled off the assembly line, with the factory reportedly capable of producing one robot every 15 minutes.





The facility is designed to handle the full production cycle, including component testing, assembly, quality control, shipping, and maintenance support.

ENGINEAI says the goal is to accelerate commercial deployment of humanoid robots across industries such as manufacturing, logistics, retail, and service operations.





The development highlights how rapidly China’s robotics sector is expanding as companies push toward large-scale automation and AI-driven industrial systems.

Humanoid robots are increasingly being tested for tasks that require mobility and adaptability in real-world environments.



Source: Interesting Engineering