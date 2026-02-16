China’s Nuclear Arsenal Expanding Rapidly



Based on updated U.S. intelligence and independent open-source analysis, China is undergoing one of the fastest nuclear build-ups ever recorded. Analysts estimate the country now holds roughly 600 nuclear warheads and is adding about 100 more each year.





Pentagon projections indicate the People’s Republic of China could possess more than 1,000 operational nuclear warheads by 2030, supported by new missile silos, submarine-launched weapons, and long-range bombers.





For comparison, Russia has about 5,500 nuclear warheads and the United States roughly 5,200, meaning the two countries still hold around 90% of the world’s nuclear weapons.





China’s military, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), is ranked the world’s third most powerful military force by several global defence indexes, behind the United States and Russia.