China’s Premier LI to Visit Zambia from November 19 to 20, 2025

China’s Premier LI to Visit Zambia



By Masauso Mkwayaya



Premier of the Chinese State Council, LI QIANG, will undertake a two-day official visit to Zambia from November 19 to 20, 2025.





Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister MULAMBO HAIMBE says the visit aims to strengthen cooperation between the two countries and advance key development programmes.





Mr. HAIMBE says Premier LI is travelling at the invitation of President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA, with discussions expected to deepen collaboration in trade and investment, transport and logistics, energy, mining, agriculture and technology.





The visit follows President HICHILEMA’s State Visit to China in September 2023, during which Zambia and China elevated their long-standing relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership.





According to the Ministry, Premier LI’s visit reaffirms the continued growth of the historic and mutually beneficial ties between the two nations.





While in Lusaka, Premier LI will hold bilateral talks with President HICHILEMA at State House.





The discussions will include a review of progress on existing agreements and flagship projects such as the revitalisation of the Tanzania–Zambia Railway Authority -TAZARA.





The two leaders are also expected to explore new areas of cooperation under the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation -FOCAC.





Premier LI is scheduled to depart Zambia at the conclusion of his engagements on November 20, 2025.





This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC News by Mr. HAIMBE.