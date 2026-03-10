Breaking News: China’s Quiet Strategy Could Neutralize US F-35 Jets Without Firing a Single Missile





While global attention remains focused on conflicts in the Middle East and the possibility of a US confrontation with Iran, analysts say a far larger strategic shift may be unfolding quietly in Beijing. China has unveiled a sweeping long-term plan that could influence the balance of global military power for decades, potentially affecting advanced American weapons systems such as the F-35 stealth fighter.





The strategy is outlined in China’s 141-page 15th Five-Year Plan, presented during the National People’s Congress on March 5. The document goes far beyond standard economic policy and lays out an ambitious roadmap for technological dominance across industries expected to define future military and economic power. According to analysts, the blueprint reads less like routine planning and more like a national technological mobilization effort designed to secure leadership in next-generation technologies.





At the center of the plan is a massive push into emerging technologies including artificial intelligence, advanced robotics, quantum communications, nuclear fusion research, and brain-computer interface systems. Beijing intends to embed AI across large parts of its economy over the next decade while expanding industrial capacity in humanoid robotics, a sector Chinese planners expect to double production within five years.





But the strategy’s most powerful leverage may lie in something far less futuristic: rare-earth minerals. China dominates the global supply chain for these critical materials, which are essential for advanced electronics, radar systems, sensors, magnets, and guidance technologies used in modern weapons. Beijing has recently expanded export control rules covering rare-earth elements, introducing licensing requirements and compliance measures that give the country greater influence over global supply.





This dominance matters greatly for Western defense programs. Modern military platforms, including the F-35 stealth fighter, rely heavily on rare-earth materials to function. These elements are used in radar systems, targeting lasers, electronic warfare equipment, and other high-tech components essential to advanced combat aircraft and precision weapons.





Because China controls a major portion of the world’s rare-earth production and processing, analysts warn that export restrictions or supply disruptions could potentially slow or complicate the production and maintenance of Western military systems. In that sense, Beijing’s leverage over critical materials could influence advanced US weapons programs without the need for direct military confrontation.





The broader Chinese strategy therefore spans far beyond traditional military competition. By investing heavily in emerging technologies while simultaneously tightening control over critical materials and supply chains, Beijing appears to be building long-term structural advantages in both economic and defense sectors.





Analysts say the real significance of the plan lies in its long horizon. While current global headlines track missile strikes, sanctions, and troop deployments, China’s approach focuses on shaping the technological and industrial foundations that will determine military power in the decades ahead.



Source: NDTV