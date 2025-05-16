16th May, 2025



PRESS STATEMENT



CHINA’S XINJIANG REGION EXPLORES ENERGY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES IN ZAMBIA





The Minister of Energy, Mr Makozo Chikote, today held a high-level meeting with Mr Erkin Tuniyaz, Chairman of China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Region, at the Ministry Headquarters in Lusaka.





Chairman Tuniyaz is leading a delegation of energy sector engineers and investors who are in the country as part of follow-up engagements after the recent State Visit to China by President Hakainde Hichilema, during which Mr Chikote held key discussions on energy cooperation with Chinese officials.





In today’s meeting, Mr Chikote urged the Chinese delegation to consider investing in Zambia’s energy sector, especially in renewable energy sources such as solar and wind. He noted that ongoing electricity load-shedding is significantly affecting productivity in key sectors such as mining and agriculture while also impacting youth-led enterprises.





The Minister also outlined several reforms the Zambian Government is undertaking to strengthen the energy sector and foster a more supportive environment for investment. These include efforts to establish cost-effective electricity tariffs, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure long-term policy stability.





Mr Chikote further assured the Chinese delegation that the Government of Zambia is fully committed to supporting genuine investors, offering a stable policy environment and necessary facilitation for successful project implementation.





“The Government of Zambia is committed to fast-tracking energy investments and finding practical solutions to our electricity challenges,” said Mr Chikote. “We are creating an enabling environment through policy and regulatory reforms to attract greater private sector participation.”





In response, Chairman Tuniyaz expressed China’s readiness to support Zambia’s efforts to overcome its energy challenges. He sympathized with Zambia’s current electricity deficit and emphasized the importance of a stable and reliable power supply to support economic growth.





“China is ready to come in and support Zambia,” Chairman Tuniyaz affirmed. He also invited the Ministry of Energy to send technical experts to China to identify specific areas for development cooperation and investment, particularly in the renewable energy sector where China has vast experience and capacity.





As Zambia and China commemorate 60 years of diplomatic relations, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to continued collaboration in strategic sectors such as energy aimed at promoting sustainable development and mutual prosperity.





