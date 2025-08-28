CHINESE BUSINESS EXECUTIVES PAY COURTESY CALL ON PRESIDENT HICHILEMA





By Wagon Media – August 27, 2025



President Hakainde Hichilema this afternoon received a delegation of Chinese business executives at State House, where discussions centered on expanding investment opportunities in Zambia.





The Head of State said the visit was a positive outcome of his state visit to China last year, which continues to open doors for new partnerships aimed at stimulating economic growth and creating jobs, especially for young people.





During the meeting, the executives expressed interest in key sectors including agriculture, mining, energy, manufacturing, and health. They indicated a willingness to pursue joint ventures with Zambian citizens to enhance inclusive economic participation.





President Hichilema urged the investors to expedite the actualisation of their projects, stressing that Zambia has created a conducive environment for investment and business growth.





He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with China and ensuring that investment translates into tangible benefits for the Zambian people.



(C) WAGON MEDIA