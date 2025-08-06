Chinese Businesswoman Arrested in Harare After Illegally Transferring US$880K to China without Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Approval

Chinese Businesswoman Arrested in Harare After Illegally Transferring US$880K to China without RBZ Approval

A 52-year-old Chinese national, Sun Limin, has been arrested in Harare over illegal financial transfers amounting to US$880,000.

She was picked up by authorities on July 31, 2025, at her business premises located at 19 Basma, Graniteside.

Sun is accused of violating Zimbabwe’s Exchange Control Act [Chapter 22:05] by allegedly transferring large sums of money to China between January and July 2025 without obtaining approval from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ).

Suspected Concealment of Proceeds of Crime

According to National Prosecuting Authority, in addition to exchange control violations, Sun Limin is also facing charges under the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act [Chapter 9:24].

Authorities allege that she concealed the true nature and source of the funds, which are suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Investigations have so far revealed:

Bills of entry for goods imported from China via Forbes Border Post

Witness statements from clearing agents

Documents confirming suspicious transactions

Bail Conditions Imposed

Sun Limin was granted US$500 bail with strict conditions:

She must surrender her passport

Report to the police every Friday

Avoid any contact with witnesses involved in the case

The case is expected to proceed through the courts in the coming weeks as authorities continue to build their case.

Crackdown on Cross-Border Financial Crime

Sun Limin’s arrest comes amid intensified efforts by Zimbabwean authorities to curb illicit capital flight and money laundering.

The government has increased scrutiny of cross-border transactions, especially in sectors prone to abuse of exchange control regulations.