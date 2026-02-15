Chinese company rewards its employees with 100,000 yuan ($15,000) after a profitable year

A private company in China has rewarded its frontline employees with bonuses after a profitable year.

The company decided to reward its employees with Lunar New Year bonuses after reporting a highly profitable fiscal year.

As part of the celebrations, each eligible frontline worker received 100,000 yuan (approximately $15,000) in cash.

The bonuses were specifically directed at “brick-and-mortar” staff — employees working in physical stores and production facilities — rather than corporate office workers.

The company said the move was designed to recognise on-site workers whose day-to-day efforts directly contributed to its strong annual performance.

In China, it is common for businesses to distribute year-end or Lunar New Year bonuses, but the size of this payout has drawn particular attention online.

Photos and videos circulating on Chinese social media showed stacks of cash prepared for distribution,