Chinese Elites Exploit U.S. Loopholes to Mass-Produce American Citizens for Beijing’s Benefit





American citizenship is not a commodity for sale to the highest foreign bidder. Yet that’s exactly what’s happening as wealthy Chinese nationals flood the largely unregulated U.S. surrogacy industry to crank out dozens or even hundreds of U.S.-born children.





A Wall Street Journal investigation exposed Chinese billionaires like video game executive Xu Bo fathering over 100 kids through American surrogates. These children get automatic citizenship under the outdated 14th Amendment interpretation, then get shipped off to China for raising by nannies while their “fathers” stay home. The price tag? Up to $200,000 per baby, with some elites dropping millions to build mega-families of preferred male heirs to take over their empires.





This isn’t innocent family planning. It’s a calculated scheme. The kids gain lifelong access to American passports, benefits, education, jobs, and voting rights. They could one day influence U.S. policy or national security from within, all while their true loyalty remains with the Chinese Communist Party. Senators Tom Cotton and Rick Scott have rightly flagged it as a potential national security threat, demanding investigations into Chinese-owned surrogacy operations.

Even U.S. Pacific territories like the Northern Marianas have turned into tropical birth factories for Chinese birth tourism, pumping out thousands of instant Americans raised overseas.





President Trump saw this coming and issued an executive order to restore sanity by limiting birthright citizenship to those truly subject to U.S. jurisdiction, not temporary visitors or surrogacy tourists. The Supreme Court is reviewing the issue now. It’s long overdue.





Weak borders, open surrogacy markets, and misapplied citizenship rules are turning America into a global baby mill for adversaries. Congress and the courts must slam the door shut before this Trojan horse strategy undermines our sovereignty. American citizenship should mean something, not serve as a cheap passport handout to China’s elite.



Source WSJ