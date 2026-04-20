Chinese EV Maker Patents Voice-Activated Toilet in Car Seats



Chinese automaker Seres has received a patent for an in-vehicle toilet that slides out from under a passenger seat. The unit activates by voice command or a simple push and includes an exhaust fan to vent odors outside the vehicle.





According to the patent details, waste collects in a manual tank equipped with a rotating heating element that evaporates urine and dries solid waste.

Engineers described the feature as a way to meet toilet needs during long journeys, camping trips, or extended time spent in the car.





Seres has not announced any plans to put the toilet into production. The patent, filed last year in China and granted earlier this month, has drawn quick pushback online with many calling the idea impractical and unappealing for everyday driving.





No thanks from most drivers who still prefer a proper rest stop over turning the family car into a rolling restroom.