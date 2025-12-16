Chinese gaming billionaire with more than ‘100 US-born kids’ say he hopes they’ll marry Elon Musk’s children to create family dynasty

A Chinese billionaire who allegedly fathered more than 100 US-born children through surrogacy agencies reportedly hopes the kids will one day marry Elon Musk’s children and create a sprawling family dynasty.

Xu Bo, the 48-year-old founder of online gaming company Duoyi, calls himself “China’s first father” and has been hell-bent on siring at least “50 high-quality sons,” according to social-media posts verified as his by the Wall Street Journal.

His company has posted on social media that Xu has produced more than 100 kids through US surrogacy, the outlet said.

The story has exploded on Chinese social media after Xu’s ex-girlfriend posted that he had fathered more than 300 children, 11 of which she said she raised for years.

“That number might even be undercounted, but it’s certainly not exaggerated,” said Tang Jing, Xu’s ex, in a post on Nov. 15, according to the India Times.

The pair is now engaged in a custody battle over two daughters they share, with Xu claiming his ex owes him millions of dollars in expenses that he paid for over the years.

In a video posted in 2022 by an account linked to Xu, footage shows a row of dozens of young boys in a mansion, the Journal said. As the camera pans, the boys leap up from their chairs and rush toward the cameraman yelling, “Daddy!” in Chinese.

“Imagine a bunch of babies rushing towards you—how does that feel?” reads the caption on the video, according to the outlet. “Take a look. Besides your loved one, what’s cuter than children?”

Xu’s quest to build a family dynasty was reportedly inspired by Musk, who has been rumored to offer friends and family sperm in an effort to build his bloodline, claims that the Tesla titan has denied.

On Weibo, Xu has posted fantasies of his offspring one day marrying Musk’s children, according to the Journal.

In the summer of 2023, a judge in California handled petitions from Xu to gain parental rights for four unborn children, as well as at least eight other children whom he paid for through surrogates. The judge immediately called a confidential hearing, and Xu appeared over video.

The billionaire told the judge he hoped to sire 20 or more U.S.-born children, boys specifically, because they are superior, to one day take over his business.

Many of his children have reportedly lived in a home in Irvine, Calif., and been raised by nannies.

Xu told the judge he hadn’t met them yet because work had been busy, but said he planned to bring them to China soon.

The judge rejected his petition for parental rights, leaving the unborn children in legal limbo and exposing an insane industry of surrogacy companies helping wealthy Chinese businessmen have American-born children, the Journal reported.