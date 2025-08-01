CHINESE INVESTOR EYES ZAMBIA’S THRIVING HIGHER EDUCATION



A delegation of Chinese academia has paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Education, Honourable Douglas Syakalima at his office in Lusaka.





Delegation leader, Professor Jiang Yong who serves as Vice President of Zhenzhou University from the People’s Republic of China is in Zambia to explore avenues of establishing a $150 million university.





Professor Yong who was accompanied by some members of the Zambia Chinese Association, proposes via the investment to advance long term academic and scientific relations between the two countries.





If established the proposed institution would serve as a centre of excellence enhancing capacity in science and technology, strengthening local research ecosystems and expanding access to quality higher education.





Honourable Douglas Syakalima commended Professor Yong for choosing Zambia as a preferred destination to supplement government’s ongoing drive to expand the education sector.