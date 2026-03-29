Chinese Miners Accused Of ‘Bulking’ Gold With Tungsten

Fidelity Forced To Buy US$10,000 Machines After Suspected Chinese Miners Flood Market With Tungsten-Infused Gold

Government-owned Fidelity Gold Refineries (FGR) has reportedly been forced to purchase specialised machines after suspected Chinese miners allegedly flooded the market with tungsten-infused gold to increase weight and apparent purity, raising concerns over potential losses to national revenue.

According to New Zimbabwe, Fidelity Gold Refineries moved to acquire X-ray fluorescence (XRF) machines, each costing at least US$10,000 (approximately R185,000), following concerns that some miners were allegedly mixing tungsten with gold before delivery.

The machines were acquired to detect altered gold following the reported identification of suspicious deliveries.

“Some identified Chinese miners are buying tungsten as a mineral or tungsten deposits with the sole aim of adding it to their product and increasing its weight,” a source privy to developments at Fidelity Gold Refineries reportedly said.

“This is criminal and affects government coffers, hence the decision to purchase XRF machines so as to curtail it.”

The report indicates that some deliveries allegedly contained significantly low gold content.

“Some of those who were identified as culprits sought to deliver products with as little as 30% gold,” the source added.

X-ray fluorescence (XRF) machines are analytical instruments used to identify and quantify mineral compositions, allowing refineries to detect impurities or manipulation.

Rushwaya Calls For Arrests And Prosecutions

Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) president Henrietta Rushwaya urged authorities to act decisively and prosecute those allegedly involved.

Rushwaya reportedly said authorities should identify and take action against those accused of misrepresenting mineral content.

“It is high time state security agents arrest unscrupulous individuals and errant companies that misrepresent their intentions and proceed to conduct criminal activities here,” Rushwaya said.

“They should be named and prosecuted as these minerals are meant to benefit the people of Zimbabwe.”

She warned that failure to act could lead to Zimbabwe losing significant mineral wealth.

“These activities if not checked will see most of our resources benefiting others,” she added.

Concerns Over Mining Activities Continue

The developments come amid ongoing concerns regarding the activities of some Chinese miners operating in Zimbabwe.

According to NewZimbabwe, reports have previously emerged alleging that some miners were operating in communal lands in Mashonaland East, national monuments such as Mavhuradonha Wilderness, and sacred forests such as Haroni in Chimanimani.

However, the report indicated that limited action had been taken despite the concerns being raised.

Authorities have not publicly confirmed arrests or investigations related to the alleged tungsten-infused gold deliveries as of 26 March 2026.

The purchase of specialised testing machines appears to be part of efforts to safeguard Zimbabwe’s gold revenues and ensure accurate mineral evaluation.