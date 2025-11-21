CHINESE PREMIER COMMENDS ZAMBIA’S REFORMS, PLEDGES STRONGER COOPERATION





Lusaka, November 20, 2025



Premier of the State Council of China, Li Qiang, has praised Zambia for implementing key economic and governance reforms under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, saying the efforts have delivered tangible results and stimulated national growth.





Speaking during a bilateral meeting at State House this morning, Premier Li said China is impressed with Zambia’s progress and remains committed to deepening cooperation between the two countries.





“Under your leadership, Zambia has pursued reforms and achieved significant outcomes in economic growth. Congratulations on the remarkable progress,” Premier Li said.





He noted that China views Zambia as an important partner on the African continent and intends to further strengthen bilateral relations through mutual respect and shared development goals.





“China remains a steadfast partner and a good brother, friend, and ally of Zambia. We want to cement political mutual trust, firmly support each other’s core interests, and continue enriching our Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership,” he said.





The Chinese Premier also expressed admiration for Zambia’s natural beauty, friendly people, and favourable climate, saying his visit had left him with a “wonderful impression” of the country.





Premier Li recalled that last year marked 60 years of diplomatic relations between China and Zambia, during which President Hichilema paid a state visit to China and held productive discussions with President Xi Jinping on expanding cooperation under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) framework.





“You and President Xi reached important consensus and provided clear guidance for the growth of our bilateral relations,” he said.



Mr. Li emphasized that China wishes to work closely with Zambia to advance modernisation efforts, strengthen economic ties, and build an even stronger China–Zambia community with a shared future.





“We want to work hand in hand with Zambia to deliver greater benefits for our two nations and our peoples,” he said.



Premier Li’s visit marks the first official visit to Zambia by a Chinese head of government in 28 years, and his first visit to sub-Saharan Africa since assuming office. The visit underscores the deep and historic ties between the two nations, which have spanned more than six decades and produced major development partnerships across infrastructure, mining, energy, and agriculture.



TFN