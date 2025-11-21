VISITING CHINESE PREMIER PRAISES ZAMBIA’S ECONOMIC PROGRESS



By Patricia Mbewe



Visiting Chinese Premier Li Qiang has praised Zambia’s economic progress under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema.



Speaking at state house this morning when he held a bilateral meeting with President Hichilema, Mr. Li said that China is happy to see Zambia’s significant achievements in economic growth and development and committed his country’s commitment to strengthening its comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with Zambia.





He stated that China wants to further cement political mutual trust, support each other’s core interests and major concerns, and advance the cause of modernization.





Mr. Li who spoke through an interpreter highlighted the importance of building an even stronger China-Zambia community with a shared future and expressed his desire to work with Zambia to deliver greater benefits to the people of both countries.





During the meeting, President Hichilema said the relationship between Zambia and China is built on shared values of mutual respect, trust, and cooperation and is confident that the partnership will continue to yield benefits for both countries and their people.





President Hichilema has expressed gratitude for China’s support in rehabilitating the TAZARA railway line, a crucial transportation artery that connects Zambia to the Indian ocean.





He has noted that China is a key partner in Zambia’s economic development, with significant investments in sectors such as mining and energy and has further thanked that country for its support in Zambia’s debt restructuring project and for opening its markets to Zambian goods.

PHOENIX NEWS