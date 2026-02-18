Chinese Satellites Reveal U.S THAAD Missile Defense Deployment in Middle East



MizarVision satellite imagery has confirmed the deployment of a U.S. Army Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base.





The Jordanian base has rapidly become one of Washington’s key forward operating locations as tensions with Iran continue to rise. According to a senior Pentagon source, the move is defensive: “Before any potential action against Iran, we need to bolster our defences.”





THAAD is designed to intercept and destroy ballistic missiles at high altitude and is typically deployed to protect major bases and allied territories from long-range missile attacks.





The exposure of the system through Chinese satellite monitoring highlights how major powers are increasingly watching each other’s military movements from space, while the deployment itself signals U.S. preparations for a possible escalation in the region.