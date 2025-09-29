Chinese scientists develop ‘bone glue’ that heals fractures

Scientists in China have unveiled a groundbreaking “bone glue” that can heal fractures within minutes, cutting down recovery times that would normally take months.

The product, called Bone-02, was developed by a research team aiming to reduce the need for invasive orthopedic surgeries that often involve metal plates and screws, according to New York Post.

According to Lin Xianfeng, associate chief orthopedic surgeon at Sir Run Run Shaw Hospital in Hangzhou, the adhesive works in blood-rich environments and can fix shattered bone fragments in just three minutes with a single injection.

In one trial, a patient with a wrist fracture was treated through a small incision and healed in minutes — avoiding the need for plates, screws, and follow-up surgeries. Three months later, doctors confirmed the bone had healed fully without complications.

Researchers drew inspiration from oysters, which naturally produce a glue-like substance strong enough to stick to underwater surfaces. Similarly, Bone-02 forms erosion-resistant bonds and has been shown to withstand forces of over 400 pounds.

The glue is also naturally absorbed by the body during healing, meaning patients won’t need an additional procedure to remove implants. Early results suggest it carries fewer risks of infection compared to traditional metal-based treatments.