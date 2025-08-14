CHINGOLA DISTRICT UPND CONDEMNS UNRULY BEHAVIOR OF CARDERS WHO LOCKED DEBS OFFICE



United Party for National Development UPND Chingola District Chairperson Dominic Kapalu has condemned the actions of party cadres who locked the office of Chingola District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) Noah Simulunga early this morning.



The UPND cadres alleged that the Deb’s had no respect for teachers and was corrupt.

And Mr Kapalu has emphasized that cadrerism is not tolerated in the UPND, citing President Hakainde Hichilema’s stance on the matter.



He said the UPND does not want to lose power because of selfish individuals who want to take the law into their own hands.



Mr Kapalu said there are systems in Government that deal with employment and it is not upto Carders to determine who should be fired.

He added that the law should take it’s course and culprits must be brought to book.

BY GLORIA SHAWA

RISE FM NEWS