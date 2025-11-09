🇿🇲 OPINION | Chingola Incident Demands Answers on Presidential Security Readiness





When stones were thrown at the Head of State during his visit to Chiwempala in Chingola, the nation witnessed an incident that should concern every citizen. What was expected to be a routine engagement turned into a moment of danger for the President and for the people who had gathered peacefully.





Such a breach does not happen in isolation. It happens when intelligence fails, when planning weakens, and when security structures relax at the most critical moment. The question that now stands before the country is straightforward: how did this happen?





Presidential movements are guided by strict protocols. The work of intelligence, police, and advance security teams is to anticipate and neutralize threats long before the President arrives. That is why this incident raises serious concerns. A lapse of this scale suggests that something broke down in the chain of command; from those who plan security assessments to those who implement them on the ground.





This is not a matter for political point-scoring. It is a national security issue. It deserves a transparent investigation that examines every level of responsibility. The public deserves to know whether those tasked with protecting the highest office carried out their duties with discipline and competence.





Accountability must start at the top. Officials responsible for intelligence assessments, provincial coordination, and crowd management must answer for what went wrong. It is neither fair nor acceptable for the same structures that failed to continue operating without scrutiny. Protecting the President is not a ceremonial obligation. It is a constitutional duty that safeguards the stability of the Republic.





This incident should serve as a wake-up call. Zambia cannot afford indifference within security and intelligence systems. A breach against the President’s security is a breach against the nation itself. Strengthening these systems is the only way to restore confidence and ensure that the country’s leadership remains safe and secure.





📜 Submitted by Mweemba Chuulu, University of Zambia Law Student



⬆️ Editorial note:



The views expressed in this commentary belong to the author. They do not represent the editorial position of The People’s Brief. Write to us via editor.peoplesbrief@gmail.com for anything.



© The People’s Brief | Reader Opinion