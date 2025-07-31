CHINGOLA MP CHIPOKA MULENGA CONDEMNS RIOTS, CALLS FOR UNITY AND STAKEHOLDER DIALOGUE





By Dennis Sikazwe Jr

Chingola, July 30, 2025



Chingola Member of Parliament Hon. Chipoka Mulenga has strongly condemned the violent riots that rocked parts of the district today, describing the unrest as both tragic and avoidable. In a passionate statement issued hours after calm was restored, the MP urged residents to reject lawlessness and embrace dialogue as the only path to sustainable progress.





“No amount of disagreement can justify the violence to property, harm to human life, and looting we have witnessed today,” he said. “Each time we run amok, we take ourselves years back from civility.”





The violence, which broke out following the displacement of Jeraboos (informal miners) from the Senseli Open Pit, saw 79 people arrested and four civilians injured one fatally. Seven police officers were also wounded while responding to the riots in Chiwempala, Lulamba and Mwaiseni areas.





Among the casualties was 22-year-old M’Bwalya Nsanda, who tragically lost his life after being shot in the chest. A 13-year-old boy was among those injured, sustaining a gunshot wound to the hand.





The riots left a trail of destruction: Mathews Nkhuwa Police Post was vandalized, 11 vehicles parked for safekeeping were damaged, and two pieces of road construction machinery were set ablaze near Chawama Clinic. Several local businesses ranging from milling shops to butcheries and mobile phone outlets were looted. Some of the stolen items have since been recovered.





Despite the chaos, police have now brought the situation under control and are continuing investigations.



Hon. Mulenga, while commending security agencies for swiftly restoring order, expressed disappointment at the breakdown in communication between investors and the local community.





> “This situation was avoidable,” he said. “Any investor must have a social licence with the community it only comes through decent engagement, not hostile takeovers.”



He further warned that while perpetrators must face the law, efforts must now shift to healing and inclusivity.





“Let us not use this as a moment to politicize the pain of our community. It is time to unite, protect our children’s right to go to school in peace, and allow our traders to rebuild their livelihoods,” he said.





As Chingola begins to recover from one of its darkest days in recent history, the MP’s message stands clear violence will never be the solution Ubuntu must lead the way forward.



CIC PRESS TEAM