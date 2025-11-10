🇿🇲 CONTEXT | Chingola Violence, Presidential Warning, and the Emerging Narrative



President Hakainde Hichilema has issued his strongest warning yet following the violent unrest in Chingola. Speaking to UPND officials in Kitwe, he said he had previously exercised restraint but would not tolerate repeated provocations. He stressed that some of the individuals behind Saturday’s attack may be planning similar disruptions ahead of the 2026 polls. His message was clear.





“I protected those who disturbed us yesterday. Baleichindika. They should not extend their luck.” He added that his instruction in 2021 to avoid revenge still stands.





The police response has intensified. Three additional suspects were arrested on Sunday, bringing the total to five. Inspector General Graphel Musamba said law enforcement will pursue all those involved until “all perpetrators are brought to book.” He reminded the public that peaceful expression is protected, but violence is criminal. Reinforcements have now been deployed across Chingola.





Local market leaders have moved to distance the community from the incident. Several market committees in Chiwempala apologised publicly on Sunday. Their statements expressed regret and assured authorities that traders “do not support violence against any leader.” They called the behaviour of the rioters unacceptable and said the disruption was “not representative of Chingola residents.”





These apologies suggest internal pressure to protect the district’s image.



The Law Association of Zambia has also condemned the violence. The association warned that attacks on a Head of State “amount to a direct assault on national order.” It urged political actors to avoid exploiting the incident and called for an investigation that protects due process.





LAZ underlined that democratic dissent must never translate into physical harm. Their position adds a legal framing to what has been an emotionally charged national conversation.





Notably, voices within the Patriotic Front have also rejected the riot. PF’s Willah Mudolo said the party “does not celebrate violence” and urged supporters to avoid actions that place citizens at risk. His statement is significant because online celebrations have largely come from PF-aligned pages. The separation between official PF voices and the wider online ecosystem is becoming clear.





The reactions on social media remain polarised. Sections of the opposition base have celebrated the disruption, posted memes, and invoked Tanzania-style uprisings. Others have claimed that the riot reflects copperbelt frustrations. Yet many Zambians condemned the conduct. Some of the strongest criticism came from neutral users who warned that “no leader deserves stoning” and that Zambia must “not turn political anger into national chaos.”





Security analysts believe the incident had elements of coordination. The group that stoned the President, the group that looted shops, and the group that pursued the motorcade appeared to operate in sequence. Their path from Chiwempala Market to the landing zone indicates prior familiarity with the movement patterns of presidential visits. Several commentators with experience in crowd control say the behaviour was not spontaneous.





The underlying tension remains unchanged. Illegal mining networks, informal groups displaced by recent policing of the copperbelt, and political actors seeking campaign momentum all have stakes in amplifying disorder.





President Hichilema’s warning suggests the state views Saturday’s incident not as an isolated fracas but as a test of the security environment heading into the 2026 election cycle.





The situation in Chingola now sits at the intersection of law enforcement, politics, economic grievance, and online mobilisation.



© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu