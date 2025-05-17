CHINSALI AND NAKONDE TOLL PLAZA CONSTRUCTION WORKS PROGRESSING WELL



The Road Development Agency (RDA) is undertaking works to construct two Toll Plazas along the newly constructed Chinsali-Nakonde Road in Muchinga Province.





The Chinsali Toll Plaza under construction has now attained 76% physical progress and the Nakonde Toll Plaza is at 87%.



Construction works on the Chinsali and Nakonde Toll Plaza are expected to be completed by 31st May 2025 and 30th June 2025 respectively.





At the Chinsali Toll Plaza, the rigid pavement and column works have been completed while the structural works for the control building have been substantially completed. The canopy works have advanced with the roofing completed.





As for Nakonde Toll Plaza, the columns, rigid pavement, canopy and control building works have been completed. The contractor is carrying out finishing touches on these structures. The booths have been erected and the contractor is in the process of procuring the impact attenuators which protect the booths from vehicular impacts.



