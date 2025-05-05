CHIPAKO THREATENS SWEDISH AMBASSADOR, BBC MEDIA ACTION



The Media Liaison Committee (MLC) Chairperson Felistus Chipako has accused the Swedish Embassy of funding divisions within the Zambian media fraternity during the World Press Freedom Day celebrations.



Chipako has alleged that foreign interference is threatening the unity of Zambian journalists and media organisations.



She has stated that the controversy emerged when two separate marches were held in Lusaka—one organised by the MLC and another reportedly sponsored by the Swedish Embassy and BBC Media Action, which opposed statutory media self-regulation.



Chipako has claimed that Swedish-backed groups are working against the Zambia Institute of Journalism Bill (ZIJ), a statutory self-regulation law developed by journalists through past conferences known as “Insakas.”



She has vowed to challenge these disruptions and has announced that the MLC plans to write to the Swedish Government and Zambian authorities to investigate the Swedish Embassy and BBC Media Action’s involvement in what she describes as media destabilisation efforts.



For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9 or http://radio.garden/listen/byta-fm-zambia/YsDAFNNN