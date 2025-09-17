CHIPANGALI LAWMAKER HAILS GOVT FOR AMBULANCE SUPPORT



Lusaka… Wednesday September 17, 2025 – Chipangali Constituency has been delivered a new ambulance, a development that has been welcomed with gratitude by its leadership.





In a statement, Member of Parliament for Chipangali, Andrew Zindhlu Lubusha, expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Health and the Government for its intervention.





He said the ambulance would not only strengthen emergency healthcare service delivery in the constituency but would also create employment opportunity.





Mr. Lubusha further emphasized that the development was a clear demonstration of “deeds and not words,” underscoring the government’s commitment to improving the welfare of the people in Chipangali.