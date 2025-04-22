*Chipata Central MP Calls for Unity in Support of President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND Government*



21st April,2025



Chipata Central Member of Parliament and Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Mtolo Phiri, has called on members of the United Party for National Development (UPND) and its alliance partners to remain united and work together in full support of President Hakainde Hichilema and his transformative government.



Speaking during a meeting with UPND and MDC,RPP ,ADD( alliance members), Hon. Phiri stressed that unity is the foundation for continued progress under President Hichilema’s leadership. He urged members not to see each other as rivals but as teammates working toward a common goal—delivering victory for the President and securing Zambia’s future.



“There is power in numbers,” Hon. Phiri said. “Let us not reject one another. We need every member and every alliance partner on board to ensure President Hakainde Hichilema wins again. When the President wins, love and development follow.”



Hon. Phiri praised President Hichilema’s leadership, describing him as unmatched in wisdom and vision. He warned that losing such a leader would be disastrous for the country.



“We cannot afford to let President Hakainde Hichilema lose. He has shown leadership like no other, and his works speak for themselves. No one can match his wisdom and dedication to the people,” he said.



The Agriculture Minister emphasized the importance of welcoming alliance partners and encouraging them to bring in more members to grow the UPND family.



He urged party members to consistently remind the public of the achievements under President Hichilema’s government, including the implementation of free education, increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF), provision of police vehicles, supply of school desks, and the creation of thousands of jobs for young people.



“These are tangible results of President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership. Let us unite, amplify these successes, and ensure we protect and build on this progress,” Hon. Phiri said.



EASTERN PROVINCE UPND MEDIA TEAM