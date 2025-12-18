CHIPATA COURT SHIFTS TO ‘PROPHET’S’ BEDR00M IN SEXUAL ABUSE CASE

CHIPATA COURT SHIFTS TO ‘PROPHET’S’ BEDROOM IN SEXUAL ABUSE CASE



THE Chipata magistrates Court yesterday moved to the bedroom of a Chipata based Prophet who is accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl while his wife was preaching at Church.





The Prophet allegedly invited the minor at his residence in Hillview Township while his wife was at church preaching on his behalf.





Prophet Raphael Victor Kalima of Christ Grace Ministry in Motel Township in Chipata is accused of defiling the minor on 27th April, 2025 around 13:00 hours.





Chipata resident magistrate Rydia Lwenje moved to the pastor’s residence upon the request by State advocate Patrick Nyambe to have the minor lead the Court to the place where the act is alleged to have taken place from.





The resident magistrate granted the application and the Court moved to Prophet Raphael Victor Kalima’s residence.





The Prophet’s wife broke down as the minor showed them the room where the pastor took her after she answered his call for a visit.



The matter has been adjourned to January 5, 2026 for cross examination.



Zambia Daily Mail