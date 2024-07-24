CHIPATA DUO ADMIT HAVING SEX CHARMS TO CLEAR HUMAN BUSH OF FEMALES IN THEIR SLEEP

A CHILLING tale of witchcraft and sexual predation has unfolded in the quiet community of Kagunda in Eastern Province once more as some men admit using charms to sleep with female teachers.

What seemed like a far fetched story from Nollywood stories or Zambian folktales is now just a stone throw distance away in Chipata as female teachers at the local primary school found themselves trapped in a living nightmare, their peaceful slumber shattered by invisible assailants.

Last month, female teachers of Kagunda Primary School were at the verge of running away from the school, after they were severally raped by unknown people, who used charms to sleep with them at night.

A specific incident of one of the teachers ended up calling for prayers.

One morning, she woke up to the biggest shock and surprise of her life, she had found her private parts smooth and clean, shaved by ‘good Samaritans’ while she was asleep.

But that’s not it, the people who also helped her shave her private parts also helped themselves by also having sex with her, leaving their semen on her, as proof that they were there.

This forced the area Chief, Chief Chinyaku of the Ngoni to call for exorcism prayers at the school last month, which were led by New Hope Baptist Church reverend, Johnathan Banda.

And if the prayers failed, the chief said he would call for a witch finder to locate the culprits.

The prayers were attended by the entire village and also neighbouring villages, who gathered in one place to shame and stamp on the devil with the ‘Inshalalala’ tongues.

And it was not long before the prayers were answered.

Before the reverend could even say ‘Amen’ the perpetrators had already availed themselves.

Two young men, possessed with the spirit of horniness confessed of being the lawn mowers clearing the bushes of their victims.

The two men who asked the man of God to hide their identities said they had charms that would enable them to have sex with women in their sleep.

“They asked me to burn their charms because they did not want to be embarrassed as the chief was planning to call a witch finder after teachers at the school started complaining about people having sex with them at night,” reverend Banda said.

“The two men pleaded that I [should not] disclose their identity to the Chief for fear of being sent away from his territory. One of the men confessed that he would put the charms under the doormat before having access to the women.”

And the traditional leader warned his subjects against engaging themselves in activities that harass government workers.

“Anyone found engaging in witchcraft will be banished from my Chiefdom. I am happy those two decided to surrender their charms on their own,” he said.