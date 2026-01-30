CHIPATA MAN DISCOVERS “WIFE” IS ACTUALLY A MAN



A Chipata man is in a state of profound shock after police arrested his spouse who is accused of impersonating a woman to deceive men for money.





The husband claims he only discovered his partner’s true gender following the arrest.





The suspect was apprehended after police received reports of an individual presenting as a woman to form relationships with men under false pretences for financial gain.





In an interview with Diamond News at the police station, the distressed husband described the revelation as deeply traumatic and that he is still struggling to come to terms with it.





Meanwhile, the husband’s family revealed they had fulfilled all traditional marriage rites.

They were awaiting formal introductions with the “wife’s” relatives, a process delayed while they gathered the necessary funds.



Diamond TV