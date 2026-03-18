CHIPATA MAYOR GEORGE MWANZA TO CONTEST THE CHIPATA CENTRAL SEAT





Chipata Mayor George Mwanza has publicly declared his intention to contest the Chipata Central parliamentary seat in the upcoming general elections.





The mayor made his intentions known through campaign materials on his Facebook page, including branded T-shirts and hoods bearing the message “Vote George Mwanza for MP Chipata Central,” alongside the 2026 election tag.





The Chipata Central Parliamentary seat is currently being held by Reuben Mtolo Phiri who is also Agriculture Minister.



Breeze FM