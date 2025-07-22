CHIPATA MOTORBIKE RIDERS REGISTER EN MASSE AFTER RTSA CRACKDOWN



Over 400 motorbike riders in Chipata, Eastern Province, have registered their bikes with the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA).





This is out of 700 motorbikes that were impounded by the RTSA due to non-compliance.





The registration drive is part of an ongoing 10-day safety awareness and enforcement initiative focused on ensuring that riders adhere to safety standards—a growing concern amid rising accident rates in the city.





Chipata Mayor George Mwanza, who addressed the affected motorbike riders, emphasized the importance of compliance, noting that riders were the main contributors to several accidents in the city.





Meanwhile, Zambia Police Traffic Assistant Superintendent Chigonke Muyunda advised riders to avoid riding or parking their bikes between 6:00 PM and 5:00 AM, citing increased vulnerability to criminal activity during these hours.





One of the riders, Gift Moyo from Magazine Compound, pleaded with RTSA to grant a grace period for registration.



