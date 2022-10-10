CHIPATA SCHOOL GIRL TELLS COURT HOW HER TEACHER DEFILED HER IN THE OFFICE.

A 14-year-old girl has narrated in the Chipata Magistrate Court how she was undressed and defiled on the table in the office by her History, Guidance and Counseling teacher.

This is in a matter in which Jairos Mtonga, 48, a teacher at Eastern Girls Technical School in Chipangali District, is charged with one count of defilement contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Details are that Mr. Mtonga had carnal knowledge of a girl under the age of 16, in the afternoon of 29th August 2022, at Eastern Girls Technical School in Chipangali District Eastern Province.

Testifying before Chipata Resident Magistrate Destiny Kalusopa, the minor recalled that on the material day, she in the company of her friend went to the office of the guidance and counseling teacher to help them with a phone to contact parents over money for school essentials.

She informed the court that the two found Mr. Mtonga in the office marking mock examination papers.

She told the court that immediately Mr. Mtonga sent her friend to buy her food at a near by restaurant and started hugging her and touching her breast and forcefully undressed her.

“He then put me on top of the table and had sexxi with me and gave me K250 and requested me not to tell anyone. But I told all my friends because it was paining down there and blood was coming out as I have never slept with anyone as Mr Mtonga was the first one to break my virginity ” she said.

The Matter has been adjourned to 25th October for continuation of trial and bail extended for the teacher.