WAS SHE WRONG TO TELL CALLER NOT TO USE LOZI- Larry Mweetwa

There could have been a smoother way to handle the language situation at the event.

A caller greeted the panel in Lozi, and while they may not have intended to use Lozi for the entire discussion, it sparked a response from one of the panelists.

Perhaps a more diplomatic approach could have been used in addressing the language preference. Just because someone uses a specific language for greetings doesn’t necessarily mean they want the entire conversation to be conducted in that language.

This situation offers valuable lessons about cultural sensitivity and effective communication in a multilingual environment

Margret Chisulo’s directive to use only Bemba or Nyanja and her insistence on dictating the language choice were inappropriate. Although the caller greeted in Lozi, it wasn’t necessarily an indication of their language preference for the entire discussion. One of the panelists showed familiarity with Lozi.



Chisulo could have responded more diplomatically instead of being so direct. Simply greeting in a particular language doesn’t commit someone to using it exclusively. There are important lessons to be gleaned from this situation.