Chipata woman returns from the dead, police and public left shocked

THE country was left in shock, without electricity of course but due to the news that

a woman in Chipata, Eastern Province resurrected from the land of Maluba Maluba, five years after her forever slumber.

It’s like a modern day story of biblical Lazarus which left even the police in Eastern Province bewildered and residents astonished.

According to reports, 21-year-old Felopa Mbewe, of Chiwete village under Chief Chinunda in Chipangali died and was put six feet under the earth in 2019.

However, people who had the strength to flee, utilised their heels while those without strength froze after she reappeared in the flesh.

Felopa is alleged to have died at the age of 16 after taking a poisonous tablet following a misunderstanding with her mother.

And her family decided to immediately bury her a day after her death, as the village lacked a proper mortuary where they could preserve the body.

Eastern Province police commanding officer, Robertson Mweemba explained that as the village gathered to bury her, a weird strong whirlwind suddenly appeared making all the mourners to scamper in seven directions.

They had to wait for the wind to settle for them to finally bury her.

However, the drama was far from over. After all the mourners had left the funeral house, days after the burial, the family started noticing that food was disappearing from their house each time they left or reserved it.

This problem saw the worried parents of ‘late’ Felopa to seek spiritual intervention and they were guided to one Pastor by the name of Rueben Kalima as they suspected the problem was connected to their late daughter.

The pastor who conducted prayers with them including fasting at the mountain then revealed to them that their dead daughter was actually alive.

“You know it’s funny to hear such a story that somebody has resurrected,” the commissioner said.

However, after years of the pastor’s word, Felopa’s father, Mona Mbewe, 62 received news from his cousin last month that he had seen his daughter between the Zambia and Malawi border, confirming the words of the man of God.

Anxious to see if this was really his daughter, Mbewe organised for a Motor Bike with his son, picked his cousin who took them to see the alleged daughter, and indeed, they confirmed she was the one.

He later went back to his village and narrated to his wife confirming that the news of their daughter being alive was true, although she was found in a state were she is unable to talk.

Mbewe later booked a cab, went to pick her and took her back to the village.

“Now as police, when we got wind of it we became worried. So on Tuesday, I organised my officers and went to the police post where the girl was kept and we found her alive. We interviewed the father and the mother and the story was the same,” Mweemba said.

Mweemba said police are not going to confirm that really the girl is the late daughter of Mona Mbewe who died and was buried.

Authorities have however involved a state pathologist to help determine the case.

“We have already contacted the council, and when this state pathologist comes, we will take him to the village where this daughter was buried so that he can play his part and tell us his findings,” Mweemba said.

“The county will be informed if that is really the girl who was buried and resurrected. That is the final answer to our problem.” Said the Commissioner.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba September 6, 2024