GOVERNANCE, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services (GEARS) initiative executive director Mcdonald Chipenzi is a UPND cadre soliciting for a job that is the reason why he is using patronage so that he could be identified, Patriotic Front Information and Media chairperson Raphael Nakacinda has said.

Mr Nakacinda alleges that Mr Chipenzi has always been eying for a job at the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and now he wants to be noticed.

And PF aspiring candidate Chishimba Kambwili said that Mr Chipenzi was being used as a pawn by the UPND.

Mr Kambwili said that the planned move by Mr Chipenzi of wanting to challenge the adoption of PF candidates for the forthcoming by-election was all part of the nullification matrix. He said that both Mr Joe Malanji and Mr Bowman Lusambo were eligible and that a similar case arose with Ms Victoria Kalima whose seat was nullified but she was allowed to recontest. Mr Chipenzi vowed to challenge the adoption of PF candidates for the forthcoming by-election as they are all part of the nullification matrix.

Meanwhile Mr Nakacinda also said that the decision to demolish houses in Chingola was made by the government and the Mayor Mr. Johnson Kang’ombe was just sacrificed to bear the blame.

And Mr Chipenzi said Article 72(2) (b) and (h) guide that the office of a member of parliament becomes vacant if the member acts contrary to the prescribed code of conduct in this case the Electoral Code of Conduct and/or was disqualified as a result of the decision of the Constitutional Court among others pieces of legislation.

He said the electoral code of conduct was violated with impunity.

“Lessons must be drawn from the nomination challenge on Friday this week when we are filing so we urge the trio not to dare the law. It is the rule of law,” he said.

Mr Chipenzi said they were determined to invite the Constitutional Court to interpret the trio’s eligibility to re-contest the elections after their elections were nullified on established facts that violated the Constitution and the electoral law and code.

Mr Chipenzi said he would never compromise on electoral credibility.- Daily Nation