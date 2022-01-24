By Masuzyo Chakwe

GEARS Initiative Zambia says there is need to extend investigations to all companies that fall under the IDC and all board of directors and management.

GEARS executive director MacDonald Chipenzi said reading through excerpts from Mbita Chitala’s new book, he wonders why PF members could keep quiet and gloss over a serious matter being raised by Dr Chitala.

“Going by the reports from various media outlets, there was serious schemes anchored on abuse of state assets, resources, money and corruption. Dr Mbita Chitala raises and cites the issue of PF trying to use Zesco to fundraise for its campaigns for 2021 general election as reasons to part ways after he refused to succumb to their machinations,” he said.

“Since IDC board had some clergymen, we must also know what role they played in this pending asset stripping of Zesco and political shenanigans. From the tone of Dr Mbita Chitala’s book, it may be clear that all companies under IDC may have been subjected to the same treatment of pressure to raise funds for the PF campaigns no wonder the plushy campaigns we saw. Hence, there is need to extend the investigations to all companies that fall under the IDC and all board of directors and management e.g. National Airports Corporation (NAC), Zamtel, among other companies.”

Chipenzi said it was extremely sad for IDC under the chairpersonship of then Republican president Edgar Lungu to fail to safeguard public interest but instead opted for partisan political interests.

“The intentions were evil and the devil in the detail must be exposed. Investigations are in order. Find out and see how the IDC board and management’s intentions to strip companies and fundraise for the PF campaigns for the 2021 general election using Zesco and other state companies were actualised,” he said.

Chipenzi said said all those involved must be summoned, investigated and arrested to stand trial for their unpatriotic conduct and behaviour.

He said the new dawn government must learn a lesson from the PF and avoid appointing cadres in government institutions because that was a recipe for abuse of public resources and corruption.

He said cadres must be spared from appointments but go for professionals to make State companies generate enough income to create more employment for the youth.

“The new dawn government and the new ruling party must avoid using parastatal companies to raise funds for campaigns or political activities,” advised Chipenzi.