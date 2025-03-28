CHIPILI BLASTS UPND’S CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS CALLS IT “A BETRAYAL OF CITIZENS ASPIRATIONS ”



Political and business analyst Francis Chipili has delivered a scathing critique of the UPND government’s proposed constitutional amendments, branding them as a dangerous deviation from the people’s long-standing demands and a threat to democratic accountability.





While acknowledging the release of the draft as a step towards public engagement, Chipili wasted no time exposing what he termed as “deliberate omissions” and “disturbing provisions” that risk empowering the Executive at the expense of citizens.





“Some of these proposed amendments do not respond to the aspirations of the people. Citizens must be at the core of any constitutional reform, not sidelined,” Chipili charged.





Chipili singled out five critical flaws in the proposed changes, accusing the government of backtracking on promises and ignoring hard lessons from Zambia’s democratic journey:





Dodging the people’s demand for a professional Cabinet — Chipili slammed the UPND for leaving out the clause that would allow Cabinet Ministers to be appointed from outside Parliament. “This is a deliberate betrayal. The people want a professional and independent Cabinet, not one dominated by partisan loyalists,” he said.





Lowering qualifications for Secretary to the Cabinet — He warned that reducing the required experience for the Secretary to the Cabinet will compromise the quality of civil service leadership. “This will lower standards and erode public confidence in the civil service,” Chipili warned.





Illegitimate stay of Cabinet Ministers after dissolution of Parliament — “This is a recipe for abuse of office. Ministers must vacate their posts once Parliament is dissolved. Anything short of that is unacceptable,” Chipili declared.



CDF manipulation through MPs — Describing it as a “time bomb for corruption,” Chipili condemned the continued presence of Members of Parliament in council decision-making, especially regarding Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocations. “This is a direct conflict of interest and undermines transparency,” he said.





Scrap presidential nominations — Chipili called for the complete removal of the President’s power to nominate MPs. “Why should a President still have power to manipulate the composition of Parliament when delimitation can ensure proper representation? This power must go,” he said bluntly.





Chipili accused the UPND of behaving exactly like the PF under Bill 10. “We are watching history repeat itself — auling party manipulating constitutional reform for its own survival instead of the public good,” he said.





He warned that, “If clause after clause continues to serve partisan interests instead of strengthening democracy, Zambians must stand up and reject it, the same way they rejected Bill 10. This constitution is not for the ruling party it is for the people.”





Chipili’s remarks add fuel to the growing backlash from civil society and ordinary citizens who fear that Zambia’s hard-earned democratic gains are under attack.



