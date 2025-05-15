CHIPOKA MULENGA SLAMS LUNGU FOR MISLEADING STATEMENTS ON HEALTH SECTOR ISSUES.





Lusaka,14 May,2025



Member of the Government Ministerial Media Committee, Chipoka Mulenga, has strongly condemned former President Edgar Lungu’s recent remarks on corruption and the alleged theft of medical supplies, labeling them as politically motivated and misleading.





Mr. Mulenga, who also serves as Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, described Mr. Lungu’s comments as unworthy of a former Head of State, alleging that he is attempting to undermine the current government’s progress by fueling public distrust.





He clarified that the United States’ decision to suspend K1.4 billion in health sector support was not due to the theft of drugs, as insinuated by Mr. Lungu, but rather related to procurement processes, which the current administration is actively reforming.





Mr. Mulenga suggested that the former President is echoing social media propaganda aimed at discrediting President Hichilema’s government, warning that such unfounded statements threaten to politicize a critical sector meant to serve the public.





He argued that Mr. Lungu’s criticism is not only baseless but hypocritical, given that similar challenges persisted during his tenure, which he failed to address, unlike President Hichilema’s administration, which is making tangible progress.





Highlighting the significant strides made under UPND, Mr. Mulenga noted that the number of health facilities has increased by nearly 70 percent, reflecting the current leadership’s commitment to health sector improvements.





He called on Zambians to reject politically charged narratives and focus on factual progress, pointing out that Mr. Lungu’s statements reflect frustration over the UPND’s achievements rather than genuine concern for public welfare.



©️THE FALCON