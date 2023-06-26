CHIPOLOPOLO QUEENS SHOULD ENGAGE HH FOR PRECISION.

by Mbolela Chate.

Twice we have watched our Chipolopolo Queens squander their lead and come out as losers.ln games against South Korea and lreland.lt shouldn’t be like that because the levels at which we are operating requires steadfastness and strategy.Matches are known to be won with a one goal margin.What is a problem with our girls?They are failing to defend their insight victory.

We are agree staying on top may be tricky but that is the essence of engaging in a competition.Work hard to stay afloat.

Ever since UPND and HH won the 2021 general elections they have not sat back.Yes like in a football match you celebrate a bit and get down to work.We have a duty to defend our leadership style.We were attacked over load shading and shortage of Mealie Meal.These two are things of the past.We defended well.

Chipolopolo Queens needs to be told that the best way to defend is to continue attacking mounting pressure on the opponent.Just two days ago we won debt restructuring programme for part of our external debt.The opposition is but dismayed by the UPND’s ability to win the confidence of the lMF and other Creditors.Now they are on defensive as to why they (PF) lamentably failed to score in their time.

Apart from the National Funerals following the Gabon disaster of 1993 and Gabon Victory of 2012,it was the second time l saw people lining up the route from the Airport to town to show appreciation.

The first was in 1990 when late President Nelson Mandela made the first trip outside South Africa after being released from prison.This is the landmark achievement for a sitting President.Not former Presidents; Late Chiluba, late Mwanawasa, late RB,late Sata and ECL anchieved this feat.Highly unprecedented.Keeping the opponents on defensive.The strategy of HH.

I don’t care and l don’t mind what % HH got in 2021, what matters to me now is that he is assured of 80% victory in 2026.l say so because he is kept on constantly scoring for UPND and is more than likely to score more.This is the philosophy that Barbara Banda and the team should emulate.Always be attack minded.

The challenge for the Chipolopolo Queens is to perform wonders as our Ambassadors in Australia and New Zealand.Like we lined up for our Chief Ambassador HH when he came back from Paris, France yesterday we shall equally line up for you when you come back.lt is a challenge for you my girls.

HH needs to give a lecture to our girls about precision to maintain a hard won lead.

Girls you are our Ambassadors.All the best.

Happy Sunday.