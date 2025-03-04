CHIRUNDU TRANSIT ROUTE BECOMING TOO DANGEROUS – MWENYA

New Era Democratic Party (NEDP) President Exildah Mwenya has expressed concern at the increasing insecurity for truck drivers operating on the Lusaka-Chirundu route.

Ms Mwenya explained in an interview, that it was worrying to note how criminals had found it easy to rob truck drivers operating using this route with impunity as though police did not exist in Zambia for them to be committing such heneous and gruesome criminalities.

“It makes sad reading to wake up to a screaming headline in the daily newspapers and online media of a truck driver who is regrettably of Zambian origin, being robbed while transporting goods through this transit point to South Africa Zimbabwe and other neighbouring countries for onward transportation to other continents. This is also a wake up call to the Zambia Police that their main occupation should not just be arresting politicians but also offer the much needed security to drivers on this route and because every Zambian deserves the protection of his or her security wings,” she noted.

She revealed that it was disheartening that late last week another Zambian truck driver was robbed off the cobalt load he was carrying and other valuables by criminals in transit to Botswana before they tied him up after brutally beating him.

She reminded government that there was need to work hand In hand with other governments in the region especially the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zimbabwe Governments to formulate ways of improving the security among the driving community because the consequences of any truck driver protest would even cripple further the country’s ailing economy and that of it’s two neighbours.

The NEDP leader has since called on government to protect the lives of the truckers by providing enough security the Chirundu route and other trouble spots so that lives of this important group of individuals could be protected as they carried out their duty.

