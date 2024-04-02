CHISAMBA IS MAIZE SUFFICIENT AND CLAIMS BY ECONOMIC FREEDOM FIGHTERS (EFF) LEADER KASONDE MWENDA UNTRUE AND DANGEROUS

DATE: 1st APRIL 2024

THE Food Reserve Agency (FRA) wishes to refute allegations made by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Leader Mr. Kasonde Mwenda on Friday, 29th March 2024 where he claimed that the Agency (FRA) had run out of maize in Chisamba District and that “hunger was deepening in the area”. The Agency wishes to state that Chisamba District is food secure and that there is still plenty of maize in the area more than enough for vulnerable households.

The Agency wishes to remind the public that it is a strategic government institution mandated to provide a strategic service to all Zambians regardless of race, ethnic, political and religious affiliation. Therefore, the Agency cannot neglect any person in its provision of services. In this regard, the Agency wishes to strongly refute claims by the EFF Leader, as they are not only false, but also irresponsible and dangerous.

The Agency wishes to advise members of the public, especially those aspiring for political office such as Mr. Mwenda to be responsible and factual when commenting on emotive and sensitive matters such as food security as reckless statements have a potential to cause civil unrest. Moreover, in as much as Mr. Kasonde would want to prove his relevance in politics, he should not lose his sense of responsibility when making comments in public. In this regard, the Agency wishes to urge the public to ignore his sentiments, as they are all lies. If it is true that the Agency has run out of maize, how is it possible that Zambia Correctional Service and Zambia National Service are currently collecting maize for milling into affordable mealie meal that is being offloaded daily on the local market countrywide? How is it also possible that the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit is currently collecting maize from FRA and distributing to vulnerable families in rural areas? In addition, the Agency as was announced recently, has re-strategised, intensified the Community Sales programme and is currently conducting the programme in 84 districts. Maize is also being released to Ministry of Education for the Home Grown School Feeding Programme, to boarding schools and hospitals just to mention but a few. All these programmes would have stopped if there was no maize.

Further, the Agency wishes to inform the public that the country is approaching the harvest period, and despite the drought, some households will be able to retain some quantities of crops for household food security. The Agency will also strategise to buy designated crops in locations that may have surplus stocks for redistribution to drought affected areas. Further, the public should be aware that on mopping up local maize stocks, the Agency contracted commercial farmers who have since started delivering the early maize crop. Government has also already indicated proactive response mechanisms to address the current situation, some of which include importation of maize to ensure the country continues to be food secure.