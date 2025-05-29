CHISHALA KATEKA’S NHP HAS NO IDEOLOGY- Saboi Imboela

CHISHALA KATEKA’S NHP HAS NO IDEOLOGY



By the staff Reporter



Charges Saboi Imboela as UKA launches Constitution





Shots have been fired at New Heritage Party (NHP) leader Chishala Kateka, seemingly suggesting her political party has no direction.





The United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) formed just a year ago has not been exempted from inside battles and expulsions, with the latest being Kateka from her position of Deputy Chairperson for UKA today.





The announcement was made at a briefing in Lusaka by new UKA Chairperson, Robert Chansa, who happens to be leader of Revamp for Development Change (RDC) party.





Chansa claimed Kateka proved unfit for the position of Alliance Deputy Chairperson.



The briefing also marked the launch 4 documents, namely: UKA Constitution, Powe Sharing Agreement, Memorandum of Understanding and Conflict Resolution Mechanism/Disciplinary Code of Conduct.





And UKA Media Chairperson as well as National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader, Saboi Imboela, took the opportunity to fire shots at Kateka and former UKA Chairperson, Sakwiba Sikota SC.





“One time I asked her (Kateka) what is your ideology? [and her response was that] NHP does not have an ideology [because] we don’t want to complicate matter,” Imboela said.





“She (Kateka) is a person who also insists she is UKA Vice Chairman,” Imboela further mocked, questioning how a woman could be a Chairman.





She also laughed at SC Sikota’s suggestion that she should just go back to music.



Imboela emphasized that people should respect music while comparing how much Yo Maps makes to what “Saky” (as she referred to SC Sikota) makes.