Chisopa demands update from Mutati on whether AI can chew, speak Bemba





By Chinoyi Chipulu



Mkushi South member of Parliament Davies Chisopa has questioned why minister of Science and Technology Felix Mutati has not updated the nation that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is able to chew and speak Zambian local languages like Bemba.





Recently an audio believed to be that of PF faction leader Robert Chabinga went viral, where he was heard having a conversation with a lady believed to be Community Development Minster Doreen Mwamba.





In the audio, the duo was heard discussing late president Edgar Lungu’s body repatriation saga.





But Chabinga said the recording was a product of AI while senior UPND officials have also supported his position.





Chisopa was speaking during matters without notice yesterday in Parliament.





He asked why the minister did not inform the country that AI



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/chisopa-demands-update-from-mutati-on-whether-ai-can-chew-speak-bemba/