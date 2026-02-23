CHITALU CHILUFYA BACK IN THE PF PRESIDENTIAL RACE.



The Patriotic Front Central Commitee unanimously elected to restore Dr. Chitalu Chilufya into the Central committee ahead of the PF convention next week.





This means Dr. Chilufya will now legally participate in all party activities in line with party constitution.





What seemed as a high mountain to climb shocked many party functionaries after his reinstatement was put to a vote where he got 29 votes against 4 where 2 abstained.





According to a statement issued by PF spokesperson and Chairman for information, ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba the PF has readmitted Dr Chitalu Chilufya clearing the way for him to rejoin the race as he contends to take over the PF.





Dr. Chilufya has so far excited the former ruling party rank and file with his mature and exemplary behaviour in his campaigns, exhibiting high restraint and non provocative.





Dr Chitalu Chiluya who is Mansa member of parliament and former Minister of Health who fell out of favor after the PF lost elections and was expelled out the central committee for not attending meetings.





He will now mount a strong candidature at the general conference.



“Now am geared to take over the leadership of Patriotic Front and the central committee vote is a mock example that i have a majority vote of people that believe in my leadership and think I am best placed to become President ahead of 2026 elections.





“Some people used to think I am a weak contender, but my grassroot approach has put my name ahead of everyone and come 28th February its Dr Chitalu Chilufya they are voting for.” said Dr. Chilufya.





And Dr Chitalu chilufya has thanked the Central committee in an exclusive interview Diggers Newspaper for magnanimously admiting him back.





“I dont want to say much but i am very grateful to the 29 out of 33 that voted for me, and also to the 2 that voted against, in a democracy its healthy and shows that people can rise above pettiness.