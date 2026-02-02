CHITIMUKULU CONGRATULATES UPND IN KASAMA MAYORAL WIN



PARAMOUNT Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba has congratulated the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) on winning the Kasama mayoral by-election, describing the electoral process as a sign of political maturity.





Paramount Chief Chitimukulu made the remarks when Presidential Advisor on Political Affairs, Levy Ngoma, paid a courtesy call at his palace in Mungwi to introduce the newly elected Kasama Mayor, Bywell Simposya.





The Mwinelubemba also expressed happiness with the peaceful nature of campaigns and described the just ended electoral process as a sign of political maturity.





“We appreciate the way the elections were conducted. It is showing maturity. Personally, I must congratulate the UPND for scooping the position,” the Mwinelubemba said.





He expressed confidence in Mayor Simposya’s leadership.



“He is going to deliver. I have interacted with him on a number of occasions. He has brilliant ideas,” the chief said.





Paramount Chief Chitimukulu also thanked President Hakainde Hichilema for his continued support, especially during his bereavement following the death of his wife.





The traditional leader further highlighted challenges of traffic congestion and overcrowding in Kasama that require urgent attention.





Earlier, Mr Ngoma explained that he had been sent by President Hichilema to bid farewell before returning to Lusaka and to introduce the new mayor.





Mr Ngoma commended the Paramount Chief for encouraging political parties to conduct peaceful campaigns, noting that players adhered to his call without resorting to insults or negative incidents.





Mr Ngoma also conveyed the President’s appreciation for the hard work of farmers in Northern Province, revealing that the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) purchased a significant portion of maize from the region..





“Government had budgeted for 500,000 metric tonnes but ended up purchasing about 2 million metric tonnes. This shows how much farmers produced,” he said





He also acknowledged delays in payments and assured improvements in the system.



