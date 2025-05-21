Chitimukulu involved in a road traffic accident

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu was today involved in a road traffic accident while traveling from Lusaka to Northern Province. Fortunately, he came out uninjured.





The incident occurred approximately 40 kilometers from the Kapiri turn-off when a bus made an improper turn, causing the Chief’s vehicle to veer off the road. The vehicle eventually came to a halt in a maize field, and no major damage was reported.





Following the accident, President Hakainde Hichilema dispatched a delegation to check on the Paramount Chief’s condition.





The delegation included the Minister of Water Development and Sanitation Collins Nzovu, the Northern Province Minister Leonard Mbao, and the Mungwi District Commissioner.

The Chief expressed that he was in good health and extended his gratitude for the President’s concern and the supportive messages from citizens.

