Chitimukulu loses another son; After the loss of Prince Kanyanta Kanyanta Sosala in March, another Child; Prince Mwamba Kanyanta Sosala has passed on.





Announcement; Royal funeral



His Royal Highness Prince Mwamba Kanyanta, son of Mwinelubemba Chitimukulu Kanyanta-manga II, has died.





Funeral House: The two white houses near the football pitch, in Chitimukulu Village. Kindly note: do not go to the Chitimukulu palace for any funeral related programme.





Burial: Tuesday, 22 July 2025. Place of burial is Kashika royal grave, opposite the last road turn on the Ng’wena Village road. Further guidance will be given later.



May HRH ba Mwamba rest in peace